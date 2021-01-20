Crimean Platform to be efficient: Ukrainian politician

By Muhammet Tarhan

ANKARA (AA) – The Crimean Platform, part of Ukraine’s strategy of de-occupation of Crimea which started since the peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014, focuses on a range of issues, according to the head of Turkey-Ukraine Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group.

“There are a few issues we are currently focusing on. Our political prisoners, sanctions, security issues in the Azov and Black Sea [regions]…We are still trying to fill in the content. We have just started these initiatives. We know it will be efficient,” said Rustem Umerov, speaking to Anadolu Agency at Ukraine's embassy to Turkey in the capital Ankara.

The Friendship Group will pay a visit to Turkey in January, Umerov added.

– High-level meetings to be scheduled in 2021

Umerov said Turkey stands by Ukraine and supports the country’s territorial integrity.

Stressing that mutual visits were held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Umerov said: “We will have high-level meetings this year as well. Our relations are not only based on the Crimean Tatar Turks, but we also have a strategic partnership.”

Umerov went on to say that Turkey supports Ukraine in the negotiations for the release of Crimean Tatar political prisoners.

– Ukraine-US relations

Umerov also touched on Ukraine's expectations from incoming US President Joe Biden's administration regarding Crimea and stated that the US is Ukraine's strategic partner.

He said there are no political problems between the two countries, only the problem of "talking about Ukraine in a negative way" in American domestic politics.

Stressing that the US also supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Umerov said: “We started negotiations on the political prisoners. Turkey has an active role in this issue, but we also demand for the US side.”

