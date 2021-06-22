Croatia beat Scotland to reach Euro 2020 last 16

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Croatia defeated Scotland 3-1 on Tuesday to reach the Euro 2020 last 16.

The Croatian side broke the deadlock when Nikola Vlasic scored in the 17th minute at Glasgow's Hampden Park.

Scotland leveled the match with a goal by Callum McGregor in the 42nd minute, but Croatia took the lead again when Luka Modric found the net in the 62nd minute.

Ivan Perisic scored Croatia's third goal in the 77th minute and the match ended 3-1.

England won Group D with 7 points while Croatia qualified as runners-up with four points.

Also, the Czech Republic, which collected four points, moved to the last 16 as one of the best third-placed sides.