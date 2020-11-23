Croatian forward Saric stays in Phoenix: NBA insider

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Croatian basketball player Dario Saric is staying at his team Phoenix Suns for another three years, an NBA insider said on Monday.

"Dario Saric has agreed to a three-year, $27M deal to stay with Phoenix, agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @excelsm_bball tell ESPN," Adrian Wojnarowski said on Twitter.

The 26-year-old power forward has been playing for the Suns since 2019.

In 2016, he left Turkish club Anadolu Efes to make his way to the NBA.

He was a Philadelphia 76ers player in 2016-2018 but moved to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the majority of the 2018-19 season.

Saric was picked for the 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie First Team while he was a 76ers member.

The Croatian international averaged 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in the 2019-20 season for the Suns.

Saric was an Anadolu Efes forward in 2014-2016.

– Real Madrid playmaker set for Nuggets move

Spanish basketball powerhouse Real Madrid's playmaker guard from Argentina, Facundo Campazzo is set to be a Denver Nuggets player soon, local media reported on Monday.

Spanish sports daily Marca said that Campazzo, 29, left Real Madrid to maintain his career in the US.

It added that Campazzo is expected to go to Denver to sign in a few days.

"Campazzo has agreed to a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, his agent Alex Saratsis tells ESPN," Wojnarowski previously tweeted on Saturday.

The point guard bid farewell to Real Madrid on Sunday.

Real Madrid acquired Campazzo in 2014.

He won the 2015 and 2018 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague titles with Real Madrid.

Playing in the point guard position, Campazzo helped Argentina bag the silver medal in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.