Crvena Zvezda defeat ASVEL 89-68 in EuroLeague

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade defeated LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne 89-68 late Wednesday in a postponed Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 4 game.

Jordan Loyd scored 29 points while Corey Walden played with 20 points for Crvena Zvezda at the Astroballe indoor sports arena in Villeurbanne, France.

Guerschon Yabusele and David Lighty each produced 11 points while Allerik Freeman scored 14 points for the home team.

The game between the two teams was supposed to be played on Oct. 15 but was postponed over multiple coronavirus cases at ASVEL.