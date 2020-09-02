Cuban capital takes strict measures amid COVID-19

By Sinan Dogan

ANKARA (AA) – Authorities in Cuba’s capital ordered a 15-day lockdown Tuesday to combat the novel coronavirus.

According to local media, the government declared a strict quarantine in Havana until Sept. 15 after a rise in the number of virus cases there in recent weeks.

As part of the measures, all commercial activities will be limited and the city will be under a curfew between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

A total of 12 control points will be established to inspect entrances and exits in the capital, where only food and hygiene products will be allowed to be sold.

The measures are the strictest since Cuba reported its first coronavirus case on March 12 and its first death from the virus on March 18.

A total of 4,065 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country of nearly 12 million people with 95 dying from the virus so far.

The virus has claimed more than 855,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since emerging in Wuhan, China in December.

The US, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 25.6 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries over 16.98 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.