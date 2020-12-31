Czech Republic sees record 1-day rise in COVID-19 cases

By Busra Nur Bilgic Cakmak

ANKARA (AA) – The Czech Republic on Thursday reported 16,936 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data released by the country’s Health Ministry.

The number of positive cases among the people tested is nearly 52% in the central European country of 10.7 million.

Some 75 people also died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 11,580.

Around 5,900 people are currently receiving COVID-19 treatment in hospitals while 800 of them are in critical condition.

The number of cases per capita in the Czech Republic is four times higher than in neighboring Germany.