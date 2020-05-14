Daesh/ISIS sets fire to agricultural land in Kirkuk

By Ali Makram Ghareeb

KIRKUK, Iraq (AA) – Daesh/ISIS terrorists set fire to agricultural land in Iraq’s northern province of Kirkuk late Thursday.

Qais Abdul-Razak, a spokesman for Kirkuk’s Civil Defense Directorate, told Anadolu Agency that 10 decares of land in Dibis district was set ablaze. One decare equals 1,000 square meters.

He added that many firefighters were dispatched to the region after the incident.

Daesh/ISIS terrorists gained full control of Mosul, Saladin and Anbar provinces and seized territories in Diyala and Kirkuk provinces in 2014. But Iraqi security forces managed to regain control in subsequent years.