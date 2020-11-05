Daesh/ISIS terror attack kills 4, injures 3 in Iraq

By Ali Makram Ghareeb

KIRKUK (AA) – At least four people, including a police officer, were killed and three others injured in two separate attacks Thursday by the Daesh/ISIS terror group in Iraq’s eastern Diyala governorate.

Habib al-Shimmar, the police captain at the Diyala Security Directorate, told Anadolu Agency that terrorists via remote control detonated an explosive planted in a roadway near Baqubah, the capital of the governorate.



The attack killed three people and injured three others, al-Shimmar said.

Another explosive was detonated during transfer of security forces to the scene of the incident and killed a police officer.

He said security forces launched an operation in the region to capture those responsible.

Late 2017, officials in Baghdad declared that the military presence of Daesh/ISIS in Iraq had been all but destroyed.

But the terrorists still have a presence in rural areas of Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Mosul.

The Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against the group in parts of the country.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz in Ankara