Daesh/ISIS terror attack kills police in Kirkuk, Iraq

By Hamdi Yildiz

KIRKUK (AA) – The Daesh/ISIS terror group attacked a security control point Saturday, killing one policeman in Kirkuk, Iraq, a security official told Anadolu Agency.

Terrorists targeted the entrance to Yayci village in southern Kirkuk, according to the city's head of police Ali Kemal.

The terror group captured Mosul, Saladin, Anbar provinces and certain portions of Diyala and Kirkuk in June 2014, which were gradually taken back by Iraq.

Officials in Baghdad declared Daesh/ISIS presence in Iraq all but eradicated in late 2017.

But the terrorists still have a presence in rural areas of Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin and Mosul.

The army continues to carry out frequent operations against the group in parts of the country.

*Writing by Firdevs Bulut