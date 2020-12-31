Daesh/ISIS terror suspects arrested in Istanbul

By Mustafa Hatipoglu and Halil Demir

ISTANBUL (AA) – Dozens of foreign nationals, including members of Daesh/ISIS terror group who were allegedly plotting a terror attack on New Year's Eve, were arrested in the Turkish metropolis, according to security sources.

Anti-terror police teams in Istanbul launched simultaneous operations at 34 addresses in 14 districts to nab 35 suspects, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Many suspects were arrested with the support of special operations units.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.