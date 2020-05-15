Daesh/ISIS terrorists kills 3 in northern Iraq

By Hamdi Yildiz

BAGHDAD (AA) – At least three people were killed in two separate terror attacks by the Daesh/ISIS terror group in Iraq's eastern Diyala province, a security official told Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

Daesh/ISIS terrorists attacked the Hashdi Shaabi security point in al-Bumara village killing two security officers and wounding two others in clashes, said Lieut. Sa'lan Kamili from provincial security forces.

A 25-year-old civilian who was kidnapped by Daesh/ISIS terrorists was killed in northern Baghdad, a security source told Anadolu Agency.

His body was found in the Tarimiya country side.

Officials in Baghdad declared Daesh/ISIS presence in Iraq all but eradicated in late 2017.

But the terrorists still have a presence in rural areas of Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin and Mosul.

The army continues to carry out frequent operations against the group in parts of the country.

*Writing by Firdevs Bulut

security