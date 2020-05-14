Daesh kills three civilians in northern Iraq

By Ali Makram Ghareeb

SALADIN, Iraq (AA) – At least three people were killed by Daesh/ISIS terrorists in Iraq's northern Saladin province, an official said early Friday.

Mehdi Taki, a member of the Saladin Provincial Council’s security commission, told Anadolu Agency that a village headman and his two brothers were killed in the armed attack.

The terrorists also set fire to the village headman’s home.

Security forces have launched an operation, Taki added.

In late 2017, officials in Baghdad declared Daesh/ISIS’ presence in Iraq all but eradicated.

But the terrorists still have a presence in the rural areas of Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin and Mosul.

The Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against the group in these parts of the country.