Daily showers essential to prevent coronavirus: Expert

By Cihan Demirci

EDIRNE, Turkey (AA) – As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to affect thousands worldwide, a public health specialist urged everyone to take a shower daily if possible.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Dr. Faruk Yorulmaz, head of Public Health Department at Trakya University Medical Hospital, noted the importance of personal hygiene and said: "If possible, one must take shower every day or every other day."

"You must brush your teeth at least twice a day. Hand, nail, foot, hair cleaning is essential in protection against diseases. Another must in personal hygiene is wearing clean undergarments. You must change undergarments at least every two days."

As global campaign urging citizens to stay-at-home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus continues worldwide, Yorulmaz said keeping homes clean is also essential.

Underscoring that keeping homes tidy and clean would not only maintain a healthy life but also keep people's morale high, he also urged everyone to sleep in separate rooms if possible and maintain a safe distance from each other.

A separate room to change outside clothes immediately entering the home should be established at all homes, he noted and said: "it should be established close to the outside door in aims to keep other areas at home clean."

He further added that one must open their windows every day to improve indoor air quality, which is also beneficial for disinfecting homes.

Yorulmaz urged adequate sleep, a balanced diet and daily exercise for the period of stay-at-home.

The coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to more than 180 countries and territories. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

There are nearly 340,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 14,710, while nearly 100,000 have recovered.