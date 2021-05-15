Danish police use tear gas on protesters supporting Palestine

By Davut Colak

COPENHAGEN (AA) – Danish police on dispersed a group of protesters gathered here in the capital on Friday to show solidarity with Palestine.

The protest, which began at the Svanemollen train station with a small group that was planned to end at the Israeli Embassy via walking in corteges following speeches, saw a clash between demonstrators and police in front of the diplomatic building.

Police intervened after a loud explosion was heard with torpedoes thrown several times behind a police cordon that was formed around the embassy. Police dispersed tear gas on demonstrators gathered at a square with more than one tear gas bomb.

Several women and children among demonstrators were affected by the tear gas.

Law enforcement officers then dispersed protesters using force.

While some demonstrators returned to the initial start of the demonstration and continued to chant slogans against Israel, others waved Palestinian flags on Copenhagen streets and demanded freedom for Palestine.

About 4,000 people attended the demonstration, according to information Danish state television, DR, received from security forces.

Israeli forces in recent days have attacked Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, who were ordered to be evicted by an Israeli court.

The occupying forces also raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque during special night prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The subsequent escalation of tensions resulted in airstrikes by Israel on Gaza that have killed more than 136 Palestinians and injuring close to 1,000.

Several residential towers in Gaza City have been destroyed by Israeli fighter jets, an act that could amount to a war crime.