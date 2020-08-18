David Silva joins Spanish football side Real Sociedad

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Spanish La Liga side Real Sociedad confirmed Monday that David Silva has joined the club after signing a two-year contract.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of @21lva. The player joins Real as a free agent until June 30, 2022," Real Sociedad said on its website.

Silva previously played for English giants Manchester City and Spanish clubs Valencia and Celta Vigo.

The 34-year-old clinched four English Premier League titles and five English League Cup trophies with Manchester City.

Silva was also one of the key players for the Spanish national team as he helped his nation win the 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2008 and 2012.