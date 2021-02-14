Death toll at 41 in India glacier break

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI, India (AA) – The death toll stands at 41 on Sunday from a glacier break in northern India with more bodies recovered during rescue operations, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The number of missing people is still more than 160 one week after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier, India's second-highest mountain, broke off in the Tapovan area of Chamoli district in northern Uttarakhand state, triggering flooding and damage to the Rishiganga hydropower project.

Shortly after the accident, a massive operation was launched last Sunday and authorities pressed military and additional disaster response teams in rescue efforts.

With each passing day, families of victims are losing hope of ever seeing missing relatives.

In 2013, massive floods in Uttarakhand caused by a cloudburst resulted in India’s worst natural disaster since a tsunami in 2004 that killed 5,700 people.