Death toll from floods in eastern DRC climbs to 40

By Godfrey Olukya

KAMPALA, Uganda (AA) – The death toll from flooding in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo rose to 40 on Monday.

Authorities in Uvira city in South Kivu province said the floods were caused by heavy rainfall.

Uvira Deputy Mayor Kiki Kapenda Kifara said Friday that 23 people had died from the floods and the number had risen to 30 by Sunday and 40 on Monday.

''Forty people have lost their lives due to floods in Uvira city. If certain work is not carried out in this emergency, especially upstream of the Mulongwe River, more damage to buildings and deaths will take place,'' he said.

More than 200 homes have reportedly been destroyed.

Kifara said overflow from the river, which passes through the city, has intensified particularly on Fizi, Uvira, du 24, Kabare and Mulongwe and Munanira streets.

He said the floods have carried along debris that has blocked the streets, making it difficult for people who are fleeing the city.

''I fled with members of my family with very little of our property. But now we are helpless with no shelter,” said Apollo Mbirigi, who is now staying in Kimanga on the outskirts of Uvira.

Most parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighboring countries are currently experiencing heavy rainfall.