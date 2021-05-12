Death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip rises to 35

By Hamdi Yildiz

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – The death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the start of their offensive on the Gaza Strip has risen to 35, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry said early Wednesday that two more Palestinians were martyred in the attacks, which began late Monday.

There were 12 children and two women among the martyrs, it added.

Earlier, the ministry said the number of injuries had climbed to 220.

Israeli warplanes also shelled a building near the headquarters of the Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza. No one was killed or injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, the coast of northern Gaza was shelled by Israeli boats.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week after an Israeli court ordered the evictions of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces. ​​​​​​

Five Israelis have also been killed and 45 others injured in Palestinian rocket attacks.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.