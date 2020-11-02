Death toll from quake in Turkey's Aegean region hits 95

By Hamdi Celikbas

ANKARA (AA) – The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Turkey’s Aegean region has risen to 95, the country’s disaster agency said early Tuesday.

A total of 147 people are currently being treated at medical facilities, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

It added that 994 people were injured, with 847 of them discharged from hospitals.

On Friday, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattled Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city with a population of around 4.37 million.