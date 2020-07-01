Death toll in Africa from coronavirus tops 10,000

By Omer Erdem

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AA) – The death toll in Africa from the novel coronavirus topped 10,000 Tuesday, according to a statistics website.

The number of fatalities on the continent from the coronavirus now stands at 10,166 while 195,045 people have recovered, according to data from Worldometer.

Some 11,022 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 407,336.

The most affected countries are Egypt, South Africa and Algeria.

There are 2,953 deaths in Egypt, 2,657 in South Africa and 912 in Algeria.

The countries with the highest number of cases are South Africa with 151,209, Egypt with 68,311 and Ghana with 25,133.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 510,000 people worldwide, with total infections exceeding 10.4 million, while over 5.33 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Burak Dag