Death toll in Africa from coronavirus tops 5,500

By Omer Erdem

KHARTOUM (AA) – The death toll in Africa from the novel coronavirus topped 5,500 Tuesday, according to a statistics website.

The number of fatalities on the continent from the coronavirus now stands at 5,568 while 92,914 patients have recovered, according to data from Worldometer.

A total of 6,530 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 205,520.

The most affected countries are Egypt, South Africa, Algeria, Nigeria, Sudan, Morocco and Cameroon.

There are 1,306 deaths in Egypt, 1,162 in South Africa, 724 in Algeria, 365 in Nigeria, 389 in Sudan, 210 in Morocco and 212 in Cameroon.

The countries with the highest number of cases are South Africa with 52,991, Egypt with 36,829, Nigeria with 13,464, Algeria with 10,382 and Ghana with 10,201.

In the last 24 hours, South Africa confirmed 82 deaths, Egypt 35, Sudan 17, Algeria nine, Ethiopia five and Nigeria four.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 411,000 people worldwide, with total infections exceeding 7.23 million, while over 3.37 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.