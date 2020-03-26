Death toll in Australia from coronavirus hits 11

By Recep Sakar

MELBOURNE (AA) – The death toll in Australia from the novel coronavirus has risen to 11, the Victoria State Health Department said Thursday.

Two men in their 70s succumbed to the virus at a local hospital in Melbourne.

There are a total of 2,728 confirmed cases in the country.

In a bid to prevent the spread of the virus, Australia closed its borders to non-citizens recently and issued a travel ban.

Those defying social distancing orders in Australia can be fined up to $11,000 or receive prison sentences.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 168 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

There are more than 471,500 confirmed cases worldwide and the death toll now tops 21,000, while over 114,000 people have recovered.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan