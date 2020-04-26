Death toll in Brazil from coronavirus climbs to 4,205

By Muhammed Emin Canik

BUENOS AIRES (AA) – Brazil said Sunday that 189 people had died from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 4,205.

The number of registered cases surged to 61,888 as 3,379 more people tested positive for the virus, according to health officials.

Brazil, with a population of 210 million, is one of the worst-hit nations in Latin America by the pandemic.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, with Europe and the US currently the worst-hit.

The pandemic has killed nearly 206,000 people worldwide, with the number of cases totaling over 2.9 million and more than 861,000 recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.