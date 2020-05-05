Death toll in Brazil from COVID-19 nears 8,000

By Muhammed Emin Canik

BUENOS AIRES (AA) – Brazil has recorded 633 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, raising the country’s death toll to 7,921, health officials said Tuesday.

Some 9,493 new cases were also registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 114,715.

At least 48,221 patients have recovered.

A state of emergency was declared on March 18 in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo states, where the outbreak is most visible.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 187 countries and regions, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas.

More than 3.6 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 257,000 and more than 1.1 million recoveries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.