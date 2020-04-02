Death toll in Israel from coronavirus rises to 26

By Esat Firat

JERUSALEM (AA) – Israel’s death toll from the novel coronavirus has risen to 26 after five more people died, the Health Ministry said early Thursday.

A ministry statement said 501 new infections were recorded, bringing the total number of cases to 6,092.

It said 95 patients are in critical condition and 241 have recovered.

All schools have been closed and public gatherings of 10 or more people in open or closed areas have been banned.

All trading firms except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have also been closed since March 15. Tel Aviv has banned the entry of foreigners except those who have residency in Israel.

After first appearing in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 176 countries and regions.

The global death toll from the virus has hit 46,252 with 921,924 confirmed cases and 192,964 recoveries, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The coronavirus attacks the respiratory tract with the potential to cause pneumonia and death.

Despite its severity, most people experience mild symptoms and recover, but the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are particularly vulnerable.