Death toll in Nigeria from boat accident climbs to 98

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – The death toll from an overloaded passenger boat that capsized last month in Nigeria’s northwestern Kebbi state has risen to 98, an official said Monday.

Kebbi state governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said the bodies of six more people were recovered during rescue efforts.

Bagudu added that treatment of 26 people who had been rescued following the accident is continuing.

Carrying more than 160 passengers as well as commodities from Niger state to Kebbi, the ship capsized due to the excessive load.

On May 7, some 30 people lost their lives in Niger state when a passenger boat broke in two and sank after hitting a stump.

*Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara