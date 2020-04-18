Death toll in Spain from coronavirus tops 20,000 mark

By Alyssa McMurtry

OVIEDO, Spain (AA) – The death toll in Spain from the coronavirus rose to 20,043, as 565 more people died in the country, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The country’s total confirmed cases also jumped by another 4,499, bringing the total to 192,920. Since the beginning of the crisis, 74,662 people have been reported to have recovered from the disease in Spain.

Spain has also recently ordered a recall of nearly 1 million masks that were proven to be ineffective. Spain’s health professionals had been using them for weeks.

Spain, like the U.K. government, also previously purchased allegedly flawed rapid test kits from a Chinese manufacturer.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is expected to address the nation today to directly propose extending the lockdown until May 11.