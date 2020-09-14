Defending champs Basaksehir start new season with loss

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Reigning champions Medipol Basaksehir on Monday started the 2020-2021 Turkish Super Lig season with a shocking defeat at the hands of newly promoted Atakas Hatayspor.

Atakas Hatayspor beat Istanbul’s Medipol Basaksehir 2-0 in their season opener game at Gaziantep Kalyon Stadium.

Selim Ilgaz broke the deadlock in the 36th minute for the home team in the first half.

Portuguese left winger Helder Barbosa scored in the stoppage time to double the lead against Trabzonspor, and the match ended 2-0.

– Week 1 Super Lig results

Friday:

Caykur Rizespor – Fenerbahce: 1-2

Saturday:

Sivasspor – Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 0-2

Fatih Karagumruk – BTC Turk Yeni Malatyaspor: 3-0

Goztepe – Yukatel Denizlispor: 5-1

Galatasaray – Gaziantep FK: 3-1

Sunday:

MKE Ankaragucu – BB Erzurumspor: 1-2

HK Kayserispor – Kasimpasa: 1-0

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor – Genclerbirligi: 2-0

Trabzonspor – Besiktas: 1-3

Monday:

Atakas Hatayspor – Medipol Basaksehir: 2-0