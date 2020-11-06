Demolishing of West Bank structures ‘unlawful’: Turkey

By Gozde Bayar

ANKARA (AA) – Israel once again demonstrated its "aggressive and unlawful policy" by destroying Palestinian structures across the West Bank, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said late Thursday.

“Israel once again showed its aggressive and unlawful policy by demolishing more than 70 Palestinian settlements, education and healthcare facilities in the occupied Jordan Valley and deciding to evacuate and demolish 200 Palestinian businesses in the center of East Jerusalem,” the ministry said in a statement.

These steps were taken during the coronavirus pandemic, which increases the severity of the situation, it added.

Underscoring that 689 structures have been demolished across the West Bank so far in 2020, including in East Jerusalem, it said this destruction led to the displacement of some 869 Palestinians.

Turkey will continue to reject those unlawful and inhumane acts deepening the Israeli occupation in Palestinian territories and destroying the two-state solution vision, it added.

It reiterated that Turkey will continue to stand by the Palestinian people and defend the right cause of Palestine.

Israel occupied Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip, in 1967.

The Palestinians want these territories for the establishment of a future Palestinian state.