Denmark seal record qualifying win against Moldova

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Denmark claimed a record qualifying win in their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign by beating Moldova 8-0 on Sunday.

The host side made an impressive start to the match with five first-half goals scored by Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard (2), Jens Stryger Larsen and Mathias Jensen.

In the second half, Dolberg scored again, while Robert Skov and Marcus Ingvartsen also found the net to help Denmark lead Group F.

Results:

Group B

Georgia – Spain: 1-2

Kosovo – Sweden: 0-3

Group C

Bulgaria – Italy: 0-2

Switzerland – Latvia: 1-0

Group D

Kazakhstan – France: 0-2

Ukraine – Finland: 1-1

Group F

Denmark – Moldova: 8-0

Austria – Faroe Islands: 3-1

Israel – Scotland: 1-1

Group I

Albania – England: 0-2

Poland – Andorra: 3-0

San Marino – Hungary: 0-3

Group J

Armenia – Iceland: 2-0

Romania – Germany: 0-1

North Macedonia – Liechtenstein: 5-0