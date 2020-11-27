Denmark secures first win in EuroBasket qualifiers

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Denmark sealed their first win Friday in the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 Qualifiers by beating Lithuania 80-76.

Gabriel Iffe Lundberg led his nation to victory with 28 points and seven rebounds at Avia Solutions Group Arena.

Deividas Gailius scored 16 points and Tomas Dimsa added 15 for the home team in the Group C game.

Friday's results in FIBA EuroBasket 2022 Qualifiers:

Group C

Czech Republic – Belgium: 62-90

Lithuania – Denmark: 76-80

Group D

Netherlands – Sweden: 78-76

Croatia – Turkey: 79-62

Group G

Great Britain – France: 56-79

Germany – Montenegro: 74-80

Group F

Greece – Latvia: 66-77

Bosnia-Herzegovina – Bulgaria: 88-49