Despite Israeli objection, Trump OKs F35 sale to UAE

Yazan:
Alaturka Online
-

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has "no problem" selling F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), hours before a peace signing ceremony between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain at the White House.

"I personally would have no problem with it. I would have no problem selling them the F-35,” Trump said in an interview with Fox & Friends. “I view it as an asset, not a liability."

Following an announcement of a UAE-Israel normalization deal last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the agreement does not include selling F-35s to the UAE, maintaining Israel's objection to giving advanced arms to Arab states.

– US may have coronavirus vaccine 'in matter of weeks'

In another part of the interview, Trump claimed a coronavirus vaccine may be approved "in a matter of weeks," as he praised his efforts with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to accelerate approval methods.

"You wouldn't have a vaccine for years,” he said. “I speeded up the process with the FDA … We're going to have a vaccine in a matter of weeks, it could be four weeks it could be eight weeks … we have a lot of great companies.”

He said his push to begin delivering millions of doses of a vaccine by the end of 2020, called Operation Warp Speed, has "no political" intent.

"I'm not doing it for political reasons, I want the vaccine fast," Trump said.

His remarks came after senior Democrats cast doubt about the safety of a potential vaccine.

"I would want to see what the scientists said," Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told reporters last week in response to whether he would take a vaccine if it is approved before Election Day on Nov. 3.

His running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, also said she would not take Trump's word about a vaccine.

The US is the worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic with more than 6.5 million cases and nearly 195,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. In all, nearly 2.5 million recoveries have been recorded.

Advertisements

ALATURKA AİLESİ ÜYELERİ NE DİYOR?