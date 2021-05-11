Diabetes patients need to watch diet during Eid: Turkish specialist

By Omer Urer

DUZCE, Turkey (AA) – A metabolic disease specialist urged patients with diabetes to watch their diet during the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday that will be celebrated later this week.

Diet and physical activity constitute the basics of treatment for diabetes, according to Dr. Attila Onmez, a specialist at Duzce University Medical School in Turkey's Black Sea region.

He said coronavirus restrictions have had adverse effects on people with diabetes.

"Restricted movement, anxiety and stress cause many patients to eat more, consume snacks with unnecessary calories. As a result, our patients gain weight, their blood glucose level increases and their glycemic parameters deteriorate," said Onmez.

He said research has shown that the COVID-19 infection affects people with diabetes or obesity more severely and advised patients to pay attention to the times of their meals and treatment, not to forget refreshments, drink enough water and track blood glucose levels frequently.

Onmez also recommended staying physically active as much as possible at home and exercising, and warned people to avoid sweets, especially during the Eid.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara