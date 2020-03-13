ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, March 13, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey and Russia.

ANKARA – Following developments as asylum seekers try to exit Turkey via northwestern Edirne province to reach Europe.

US

WASHINGTON – Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of Central Command, to hold briefing on status of operations in CENTCOM area of responsibility.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.

IRAN

TEHRAN – Following coronavirus outbreak.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to release retail trade, turnover, and industrial production indices for January 2019.

SPORTS

ANKARA – Following coronavirus’ impact on sports, including cancelled events.

SPECIAL REPORT

‘Controlling bureaucracy harder than fighting in forests’

By Mehmet Ozturk

COTABATO, Bangsamoro Philippines (AA) – A year ago, former top guerrilla commander Murad Ebrahim took over as chief minister of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA), the interim local government body of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in the southern Philippines.

SPECIAL REPORT

Dubai's missing princesses

By Iftikhar Gilani

ANKARA (AA) – On the night of March 4-5, 2018, a U.S.-flagged luxury yacht was intercepted by gunboats in international waters, 50 nautical miles (92 kilometers) from the Indian coast of Goa. In a plot that looked ripped from a Hollywood thriller, heavily armed masked men threw gas pellets into the boat to maim passengers before seizing the cruiser.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey gains time to stem spread of coronavirus: Expert

By Gozde Bayar and Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – As it has gained time to help stem the coronavirus outbreak, Turkey has a chance to "escape lightly" from the disease, according to a health expert.

SPECIAL REPORT

Families hit by New Delhi riots seek refuge in camps

By Cheena Kapoor

New Delhi, India (AA) – Haseena Begum, who was displaced after her home in New Delhi’s Shiv Vihar district was looted in recent riots, was crying as her family had nowhere to go and there were no beds to be found at a local refugee camp.

SPECIAL REPORT

Coronavirus fear grips Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

By Md. Kamruzzaman

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – A years-long ordeal and a tireless struggle for survival have made Master Abdur Rahim adept to all kinds of disasters.

SPECIAL REPORT

Coronavirus, petrol wars, and global crisis

By Sadik Unay

ISTANBUL (AA) – ‘Hegemonic stability” theorists, who claim there was relative stability in the international system in the "Pax-Britannica" period of the 19th century and "Pax-Americana" period of the 20th, thanks to the unquestioned superiority of one global actor in the political, economic, and military fields, must be thinking that they have been proven right while watching the turmoil in recent years.

SPECIAL REPORT

Iranians on life under coronavirus self-isolation

By Syed Zafar Mehdi

TEHRAN (AA) – While coronavirus cases continue to pile up, and fatalities show an alarming surge, people in Iran are getting accustomed to life in self-isolation.