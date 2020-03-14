ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, March 14, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.
ANKARA – Following developments as asylum seekers try to exit Turkey via northwestern Edirne province to reach Europe.
LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY
TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.
IRAN
TEHRAN – Following coronavirus outbreak.
SPECIAL REPORT
How can governments use behavioral science in fighting coronavirus?
By Aysu Bicer
ANKARA (AA) – Findings of a research indicated seven areas where behavioral science can make practical and strategic contributions to the battle against coronavirus.
SPECIAL REPORT
Climate activist to make electricity-powered 11,000-mile journey
By Burak Bir
ANKARA (AA) – Traveling to more than 30 countries to sound the alarm on the global climate crisis, an eight-year-old Indian activist is now preparing for a journey of over 11,000 miles from India to the U.K. via electric car to raise awareness against the fossil-fuel-based economy.
SPECIAL REPORT
Russia adopts coffee-drinking from Ottoman Empire
By Elena Teslova
MOSCOW (AA) – In the 15th century, Russia and Turkey first exchanged ambassadors. Returning home, the diplomats brought with them the best traditions and intrinsic, inborn objects and food. That’s how coffee found its way to Russia.
SPECIAL REPORT
Getting quota for Tokyo with help of teammates’ pistol
By Emre Asikci
ANKARA (AA) – Para-shooter Cagla Atakal, who sealed a spot for the Tokyo Games, said a teammate’s gun helped her to the number one ranking at the Olympic qualification event.