TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

ANKARA – Following developments as asylum seekers try to exit Turkey via northwestern Edirne province to reach Europe.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.

IRAN

TEHRAN – Following coronavirus outbreak.

SPECIAL REPORT

How can governments use behavioral science in fighting coronavirus?

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Findings of a research indicated seven areas where behavioral science can make practical and strategic contributions to the battle against coronavirus.

SPECIAL REPORT

Climate activist to make electricity-powered 11,000-mile journey

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Traveling to more than 30 countries to sound the alarm on the global climate crisis, an eight-year-old Indian activist is now preparing for a journey of over 11,000 miles from India to the U.K. via electric car to raise awareness against the fossil-fuel-based economy.

SPECIAL REPORT

Russia adopts coffee-drinking from Ottoman Empire

By Elena Teslova

MOSCOW (AA) – In the 15th century, Russia and Turkey first exchanged ambassadors. Returning home, the diplomats brought with them the best traditions and intrinsic, inborn objects and food. That’s how coffee found its way to Russia.

SPECIAL REPORT

Getting quota for Tokyo with help of teammates’ pistol

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Para-shooter Cagla Atakal, who sealed a spot for the Tokyo Games, said a teammate’s gun helped her to the number one ranking at the Olympic qualification event.