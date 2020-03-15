ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, March 15, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

ANKARA – Following developments as asylum seekers try to exit Turkey via northwestern Edirne province to reach Europe.

ANKARA – Following coronavirus outbreak across world.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.

SPORTS

ISTANBUL – Galatasaray to host Besiktas at Turk Telekom Stadium in Turkish Super Lig derby game.

SPECIAL REPORT

Editor of Bangladesh daily talks to Anadolu Agency

By SM Najmus Sakib

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Anadolu Agency recently interviewed a top newspaper editor in Bangladesh about a recent case against him and 31 others for defamation under the country’s “digital security act.”

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey has excellent potential to further develop tourism

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey has excellent potential to further develop tourism from the beaches of the Mediterranean to the lakes, mountains and other natural beauties of the country, according to the Austrian trade commissioner in Istanbul.

SPECIAL REPORT

Improper use of medical masks can cause infections

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – As mask consumption around the globe grows amid the coronavirus outbreak, doctors are warning against their misuse as the devices can cause infections.