ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, March 15, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.
ANKARA – Following developments as asylum seekers try to exit Turkey via northwestern Edirne province to reach Europe.
ANKARA – Following coronavirus outbreak across world.
LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY
TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.
SPORTS
ISTANBUL – Galatasaray to host Besiktas at Turk Telekom Stadium in Turkish Super Lig derby game.
SPECIAL REPORT
Editor of Bangladesh daily talks to Anadolu Agency
By SM Najmus Sakib
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Anadolu Agency recently interviewed a top newspaper editor in Bangladesh about a recent case against him and 31 others for defamation under the country’s “digital security act.”
SPECIAL REPORT
Turkey has excellent potential to further develop tourism
By Gokhan Ergocun
ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey has excellent potential to further develop tourism from the beaches of the Mediterranean to the lakes, mountains and other natural beauties of the country, according to the Austrian trade commissioner in Istanbul.
SPECIAL REPORT
Improper use of medical masks can cause infections
By Dilara Hamit
ANKARA (AA) – As mask consumption around the globe grows amid the coronavirus outbreak, doctors are warning against their misuse as the devices can cause infections.