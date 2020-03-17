ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expected to hold meeting with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson via video conference call.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, along Turkey's southern border with Syria, reached by Turkey and Russia.

ANKARA – Following developments as asylum seekers try to exit Turkey via northwestern Edirne province to reach Europe.

ANKARA – Following latest developments on coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, across world.

TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA – President Mustafa Akinci to hold meeting upon joint request of heads of parliamentary parties to discuss postponement of presidential election scheduled for April 26.

US

WASHINGTON – Press conference at White House about new coronavirus.

UK

LONDON – Health Minister Matt Hancock to announce legal regulations to combat coronavirus.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – Leaders of EU countries to hold meeting to discuss recent coronavirus outbreak via video conference call as part of measures taken to curb its spread.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD – Monitoring latest developments regarding efforts to form a government in Iraq.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.

SPORTS

NYON – European football's governing body UEFA to hold meeting via video conference call to discuss European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020, in response to coronavirus outbreak.