ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair coordination meeting of fight against coronavirus at Cankaya Palace.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, along Turkey's southern border with Syria, reached by Turkey and Russia.

ANKARA – Following developments as asylum seekers try to exit Turkey via northwestern Edirne province to reach Europe.

ANKARA – Following latest developments on coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, across world.

US

WASHINGTON – Members of White House’s Coronavirus Task Force to hold press briefing.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD – Following efforts by Adnan al-Zurfi to form government.

ISRAEL

TEL AVIV – Following developments in coalition talks to form new government.

SPECIAL REPORT

COVID-19: Indian economy resilient due to informal sector

By Cheena Kapoor

NEW DELHI (AA) – With the number of coronavirus cases rising steadily in India to 137, experts believe that despite its dependence on China for raw materials for the manufacturing sector, the Indian economy is slightly less exposed to virus fallout due to its large dependence on the grey economy.

SPECIAL REPORT

South Sudan agriculture booms as crisis subsides

By Benjamin Takpiny

WESTERN EQUATORIA, South Sudan (AA) – South Sudan is on a path to peace that is leading to a rise in agriculture production.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey marks 105th anniversary of Canakkale Victory

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Wednesday remembered the 105th anniversary of March 18, 1915, the day which would later be celebrated as Canakkale Victory and Martyrs’ Day.

SPECIAL REPORT

2-month-old Syrian lost eye in regime attack

By Adham Kako, Esref Musa, Ahmad Wais, and Mehmet Burak Karacaoglu

IDLIB, Syria (AA) – Abdulrahman Jabi, a 2-month-old Syrian baby, lost his right eye in an attack by Assad regime forces and Iranian-back terror groups in Idlib, northwestern Syria.