ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, March 19, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Anadolu Agency's Editors' Desk to host National Education Minister Ziya Selcuk.

ANKARA – Following latest developments on coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, across world.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, along Turkey's southern border with Syria, reached by Turkey and Russia.

US

WASHINGTON – White House Coronavirus Task Force members to hold press briefing.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to hold conference video call with state governors on coronavirus at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters.

NEW YORK – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to make address on coronavirus via teleconference.

ISRAEL

TEL AVIV – Following developments in coalition talks to form new government.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Following diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis, conflicts in the field.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold news conference.

ETHIOPIA

ADDIS ABABA – African Center for Disease Control to brief media on coronavirus.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to announce Turkey's foreign trade index in January.

SPECIAL REPORT

House that bears testimony to India's help to Turkey

By Cheena Kapoor

NEW DELHI (AA) – Nestled in the concrete jungles of the old part of the Indian capital Delhi, a two-story yellow house reminds the Indian subcontinent’s contribution to Turkey’s war of independence (1919-1923).

SPECIAL REPORT

Coronavirus pandemic reshaping global education system?

By Iftikhar Gilani

ANKARA (AA) – As the coronavirus 19 pandemic prompts countries to close their borders and quarantine people, a new education system is taken shape around the globe.

SPECIAL REPORT

Zimbabwe surmounts climate change via smart agriculture

By Jeffrey Moyo

LUPANE, Zimbabwe (AA) – Khethiwe Ndlovhu is a middle-aged woman hailing from one of Zimbabwe's hottest regions. And, despite the blazing heat in her hometown, she has made remarkable strides in her agricultural ventures thanks to smart agriculture.

SPECIAL REPORT

COVID-19: War-weary Afghans grapple with panic buying

By Shadi Khan Saif

KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – In the midst of a creepy coronavirus pandemic, war-weary Afghans found themselves grappling with another grim dilemma — skyrocketing prices of basic commodities as officials blamed hoarding and panic buying.