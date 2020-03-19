ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, March 19, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Anadolu Agency's Editors' Desk to host National Education Minister Ziya Selcuk.
ANKARA – Following latest developments on coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, across world.
ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, along Turkey's southern border with Syria, reached by Turkey and Russia.
US
WASHINGTON – White House Coronavirus Task Force members to hold press briefing.
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to hold conference video call with state governors on coronavirus at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters.
NEW YORK – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to make address on coronavirus via teleconference.
ISRAEL
TEL AVIV – Following developments in coalition talks to form new government.
LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY
TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Following diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis, conflicts in the field.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW – Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold news conference.
ETHIOPIA
ADDIS ABABA – African Center for Disease Control to brief media on coronavirus.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to announce Turkey's foreign trade index in January.
SPECIAL REPORT
House that bears testimony to India's help to Turkey
By Cheena Kapoor
NEW DELHI (AA) – Nestled in the concrete jungles of the old part of the Indian capital Delhi, a two-story yellow house reminds the Indian subcontinent’s contribution to Turkey’s war of independence (1919-1923).
SPECIAL REPORT
Coronavirus pandemic reshaping global education system?
By Iftikhar Gilani
ANKARA (AA) – As the coronavirus 19 pandemic prompts countries to close their borders and quarantine people, a new education system is taken shape around the globe.
SPECIAL REPORT
Zimbabwe surmounts climate change via smart agriculture
By Jeffrey Moyo
LUPANE, Zimbabwe (AA) – Khethiwe Ndlovhu is a middle-aged woman hailing from one of Zimbabwe's hottest regions. And, despite the blazing heat in her hometown, she has made remarkable strides in her agricultural ventures thanks to smart agriculture.
SPECIAL REPORT
COVID-19: War-weary Afghans grapple with panic buying
By Shadi Khan Saif
KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – In the midst of a creepy coronavirus pandemic, war-weary Afghans found themselves grappling with another grim dilemma — skyrocketing prices of basic commodities as officials blamed hoarding and panic buying.