ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, March 20, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments on coronavirus outbreak in Turkey and world over.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, along Turkey's southern border with Syria, reached by Turkey and Russia.

ANKARA – Following the sit-in protests of families in eastern Turkey whose children are kidnapped by PKK.

US

WASHINGTON – Members of White House’s Coronavirus Task Force to hold press briefing.

RUSSIA

SOCHI – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with his Burkinabe counterpart Alpha Barry.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD – Following efforts by Adnan al-Zurfi to form government.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Following diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis, conflicts in the field.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce Unemployment Statistics for 2019.

ANKARA – The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) to reveal Established and Liquidated Companies for February.

ANKARA – Treasury and Finance Ministry to reveal Central Government's Debt statistics for February.

ANKARA – Industry and Technology Ministry to reveal patent, trademark and design statistics for February.

SPECIAL REPORT

If Amazon falls, we will all fall: Indigenous advocate

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – In South America’s Amazon region, the lives of indigenous people are at great risk as deforestation of the rainforests continues despite global calls for action, according to an advocate from the indigenous community.

SPECIAL REPORT

Iran’s fight against coronavirus impeded by sanctions

By Syed Zafar Mehdi

TEHRAN (AA) – The eerie silence in the deserted streets of Tehran is in sharp contrast to the palpable buzz in hospitals these days with the novel coronavirus pandemic assuming alarming proportions and cases mounting.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkish man overcomes odds despite down syndrome

By Gozde Bayar

ANKARA (AA) – A 35-year-old man with down syndrome chased his childhood dream by visiting most of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.