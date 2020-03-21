ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, March 21, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey and worldwide.
ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey and Russia.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD – Following efforts by Adnan al-Zurfi to form government.
LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY
TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Following diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis, conflict in field.
SPECIAL REPORT
Forests 'powerhouses' for fighting climate change: Expert
By Burak Bir
ANKARA (AA) – In the face of the threats challenging the earth, forests play a key role in providing habitats for 80% of the world’s terrestrial biodiversity and combating climate change, according to environmental activists.
SPECIAL REPORT
Mother of Down syndrome child keeps working for others
By Gozde Bayar
ANKARA (AA) – The mother of a boy with Down syndrome offers a ray of hope for other parents through her discipline and determination to help her son.
SPECIAL REPORT
COVID-19 information blackout hitting Kashmir hard
By Nusrat Sidiq
SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir (AA) – Anxiety and fear is gripping residents of Indian-administered Kashmir after the first positive coronavirus case was found in the region’s main city, Srinagar, yesterday.
SPECIAL REPORT
Experts weigh in on whether COVID-19 will delay Brexit
By Karim El-Bar
LONDON (AA) – The U.K. and EU chief Brexit negotiators are in self-isolation Friday as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, throwing the timeline of Brexit talks into doubt.