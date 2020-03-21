ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, March 21, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey and worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey and Russia.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD – Following efforts by Adnan al-Zurfi to form government.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Following diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis, conflict in field.

SPECIAL REPORT

Forests 'powerhouses' for fighting climate change: Expert

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – In the face of the threats challenging the earth, forests play a key role in providing habitats for 80% of the world’s terrestrial biodiversity and combating climate change, according to environmental activists.

SPECIAL REPORT

Mother of Down syndrome child keeps working for others

By Gozde Bayar

ANKARA (AA) – The mother of a boy with Down syndrome offers a ray of hope for other parents through her discipline and determination to help her son.

SPECIAL REPORT

COVID-19 information blackout hitting Kashmir hard

By Nusrat Sidiq

SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir (AA) – Anxiety and fear is gripping residents of Indian-administered Kashmir after the first positive coronavirus case was found in the region’s main city, Srinagar, yesterday.

SPECIAL REPORT

Experts weigh in on whether COVID-19 will delay Brexit

By Karim El-Bar

LONDON (AA) – The U.K. and EU chief Brexit negotiators are in self-isolation Friday as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, throwing the timeline of Brexit talks into doubt.