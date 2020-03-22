ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, March 22, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey and worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey and Russia.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD – Following efforts by Adnan al-Zurfi to form government.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Following diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis, conflict in field.

SPECIAL REPORT

Basel Convention: Important deal but still falls short

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Although 31 years have passed since the signing of the Basel Convention on hazardous waste, some are still raising questions about how well the landmark deal works.

SPECIAL REPORT

Coronavirus: Turkey to ensure education continues

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – As the coronavirus outbreak continues to dominate headlines, education is another field feeling the impact of social isolation. But this Monday, Turkey is set to launch digital education for millions of students so their learning will not be interrupted.

SPECIAL REPORT

Rwanda steps up efforts to beat coronavirus

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – Rwanda has taken several measures to curb the spread of coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 17 since last week, when the first case emerged.