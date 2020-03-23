ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, March 23, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey and worldwide.
ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey and Russia.
US
WASHINGTON – Members of White House Coronavirus Task Force to hold press briefing.
NEW YORK – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to hold briefing on coronavirus.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD – Following efforts by Adnan al-Zurfi to form government.
LIBYA
TRIPOLI – Following ongoing battles between Haftar's militias and GNA's forces.
YEMEN
SANAA – Clashes continue in Al-Jawf province between Houthis, Yemeni army.
LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY
TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Following diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis, conflict in field.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release Consumer Confidence Index for March.
SPORTS
ANKARA – Novel coronavirus' effects on sports to be followed.
SPECIAL REPORT
Protecting mental health important while quarantined
By Davut Demircan
ANKARA (AA) – While people are staying at homes all around the world as their governments request amid coronavirus pandemic, experts say people should be active in order to protect mental health.
SPECIAL REPORT
Tanzania launches campaign to deter sexual corruption
By Kizito Makoye
DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AA) – Judith sits under a huge baobab tree at the University of Dar es Salaam and studies while shielding herself from the scorching sun.