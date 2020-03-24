ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

SPECIAL REPORT

COVID-19 outbreak similar to previous pandemics

By Dilara Hamit and Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

ANKARA (AA) – The novel coronavirus outbreak is similar to the pandemics in history in terms of origins, the reactions of societies and individuals, and the possible social and economic outcomes, according to the experts.

SPECIAL REPORT

Children underreported victims of tuberculosis in Zimbabwe

By Jeffrey Moyo

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – Children in Zimbabwe are the underreported victims of tuberculosis – a preventable and curable infectious disease – which remains the leading cause of death in the country.

SPECIAL REPORT

Covid-19 pandemic as global political crisis

By Ali Balci and Tuncay Kardas

ISTANBUL (AA) – The world has been under the effect of the new type coronavirus for the last two months. While almost 15 thousand people have lost their lives, almost 340,000 people were directly affected by the virus itself. Besides its influences on human life and health sector, it is necessary to mention that this incident, which has turned into a pandemic, would also have a lot of consequences in terms of politics.

SPECIAL REPORT

Assisting migrants at risk as coronavirus strikes Italy

By Giada Zampano

ROME (AA) – Despite a drastic fall in the number of arrivals on Italian shores in March, the coronavirus pandemic that hit Italy hard is putting the country’s migrant assistance network in a double emergency.

SPECIAL REPORT

India’s densely populated state breaking coronavirus chain

By Iftikhar Gilani

ANKARA (AA) – As the coronavirus pandemic is posing a challenge for South Asian countries in the wake of their large populations and poor health infrastructure, India’s southernmost state of Kerala, which reported the country’s first COVID-19 case, has some lessons for the region and their leaders.

SPECIAL REPORT

Coronavirus curbs worsen life of Palestinian prisoners

By Salam Abu Sharar

RAMALLAH (AA) – Restrictions imposed by Israeli prison authorities against Palestinian detainees are worsening their conditions behind bars, a Palestinian official has warned.