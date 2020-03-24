ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Following the latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey and worldwide.
ANKARA – Following the latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey and Russia.
LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY
TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Following diplomatic initiatives to resolve the Libyan crisis, conflict in the field.
UK
LONDON – The U.K. starts a 3-week long lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.
US
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump to participate in Fox News virtual Town Hall from White House.
WASHINGTON – Members of White House’s Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS – The EU general affairs council to meet for the struggle against COVID-19 of member states.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD – Following efforts by Adnan al-Zurfi to form the government.
LIBYA
TRIPOLI – Following ongoing battles between Haftar's militias and GNA's forces.
YEMEN
SANAA – Clashes continue in Al-Jawf province between the Houthis, Yemeni army.
ISRAEL
TEL AVIV – Palestinian prisoners threaten to protest against Israeli "insufficient" measures to curb coronavirus.
SPORTS
ANKARA – Novel coronavirus’ effects on sports to be followed.
SPECIAL REPORT
COVID-19 outbreak similar to previous pandemics
By Dilara Hamit and Erdogan Cagatay Zontur
ANKARA (AA) – The novel coronavirus outbreak is similar to the pandemics in history in terms of origins, the reactions of societies and individuals, and the possible social and economic outcomes, according to the experts.
SPECIAL REPORT
Children underreported victims of tuberculosis in Zimbabwe
By Jeffrey Moyo
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – Children in Zimbabwe are the underreported victims of tuberculosis – a preventable and curable infectious disease – which remains the leading cause of death in the country.
SPECIAL REPORT
Covid-19 pandemic as global political crisis
By Ali Balci and Tuncay Kardas
ISTANBUL (AA) – The world has been under the effect of the new type coronavirus for the last two months. While almost 15 thousand people have lost their lives, almost 340,000 people were directly affected by the virus itself. Besides its influences on human life and health sector, it is necessary to mention that this incident, which has turned into a pandemic, would also have a lot of consequences in terms of politics.
SPECIAL REPORT
Assisting migrants at risk as coronavirus strikes Italy
By Giada Zampano
ROME (AA) – Despite a drastic fall in the number of arrivals on Italian shores in March, the coronavirus pandemic that hit Italy hard is putting the country’s migrant assistance network in a double emergency.
SPECIAL REPORT
India’s densely populated state breaking coronavirus chain
By Iftikhar Gilani
ANKARA (AA) – As the coronavirus pandemic is posing a challenge for South Asian countries in the wake of their large populations and poor health infrastructure, India’s southernmost state of Kerala, which reported the country’s first COVID-19 case, has some lessons for the region and their leaders.
SPECIAL REPORT
Coronavirus curbs worsen life of Palestinian prisoners
By Salam Abu Sharar
RAMALLAH (AA) – Restrictions imposed by Israeli prison authorities against Palestinian detainees are worsening their conditions behind bars, a Palestinian official has warned.