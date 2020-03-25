ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Education Minister Ziya Selcuk to hold joint news conference following meeting of committee tackling coronavirus outbreak.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide and efforts to contain it.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey and Russia.

US

WASHINGTON – Members of White House’s Coronavirus Task Force to hold press briefing.

UK

LONDON – Following coronavirus-related developments in country where number of cases jumped to 8,077 with 1,427 new infections and 422 died after 87 new deaths in a single day.

LONDON – Coronavirus outbreak in UK expected to top agenda of weekly Prime Minister's Questions in House of Commons following radical rise in infections.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – Following ongoing battles between warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias and forces loyal to UN-recognized Government of National Accord.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD – Following efforts by Adnan al-Zurfi to form government.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA -Turkish Statistical Institute to release sectoral confidence indices for March.

SPORTS

ANKARA – Following coronavirus pandemic’s effects on sports.

LAUSANNE – Chairman of International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach to hold meeting via video conference call.

SPECIAL REPORT

Ethiopia, Egypt impasse on dam takes dangerous turn

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – Political relations between Ethiopia and Egypt have further deteriorated after the breakdown of the U.S. mediated negotiations to settle the issues related to the construction of a dam on River Nile.

SPECIAL REPORT

Drug-resistant tuberculosis still a killer in Kenya

By Andrew Wasike

NAIROBI, Kenya (AA) – Even as the world is focused on the coronavirus epidemic, tuberculosis continues to be a major killer of children in the East African country of Kenya.

SPECIAL REPORT

Russian survivalists prepare for next ‘apocalypse’

By Elena Teslova

MOSCOW (AA) – In Russia, the global coronavirus pandemic has triggered a surge of interest in survivalist movements.

SPECIAL REPORT

COVID-19 in India: Mishandling infected dead bodies spell anxiety

By Cheena Kapoor

NEW DELHI (AA) – Even as India announced a complete lockdown on Tuesday to stem the spread of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, the management of infected dead bodies and their funerals remain a source of concern in the country.