ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, March 26, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend G20 Leaders Extraordinary Summit on coronavirus (COVID-19) via teleconference.
ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, across world and efforts to contain it.
ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.
US
WASHINGTON – Members of White House’s Coronavirus Task Force to hold press briefing.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW – Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold news conference.
GERMANY
BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel to attend video conference with leaders of G20 nations to coordinate international response to coronavirus.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS – Leaders of EU countries to hold meeting focused on coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) via teleconference.
LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY
TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD – Following efforts by Adnan al-Zurfi to form government.
SPORTS
ANKARA – Following impact of coronavirus pandemic on sports.
SPECIAL REPORT
Experts warn about eating habits during quarantine
By Davut Demircan
ANKARA (AA) – As the novel coronavirus continues to spread around the world, people continue to quarantine themselves in their homes, but experts say lack of physical activity and poor eating habits pose risks to our health.
SPECIAL REPORT
Zimbabwe’s senior citizens pummeled by poverty
By Jeffrey Moyo
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – All their nine children are no more. AIDS decimated them, leaving the two nonagenarians married for ages, eye-to-eye with poverty, with no pension benefits from government, yet bearing the burden of looking after a troop of their orphaned grandchildren.
SPECIAL REPORT
COVID-19: Bangladesh enforces lockdown in Rohingya camps
By Md. Kamruzzaman
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Bangladesh has begun lockdown in all 34 Rohingya refugee settlements in the country’s southern district of Cox’s Bazar.
SPECIAL REPORT
Pakistan's young doctors at frontline in COVID-19 battle
By Aamir Latif
KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – For Dr. Shobha Luxmi, life has completely changed since she was appointed head of an isolation ward for the coronavirus patients at the government-run Dow University of Health Sciences Hospital Karachi.
SPECIAL REPORT
Pakistan's charities assist in fight against coronavirus
By Aamir Latif
KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – As the country remains under a lockdown to battle a daunting coronavirus outbreak, local charities are playing a role to stem the economic burden on the low-income groups providing them rations and medical assistance.
SPECIAL REPORT
Turkish judoka affected by postponement of Olympic Games
By Emre Asikci
ANKARA (AA) – Turkish paralympic judoka Recep Ciftci, who had already secured a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, says postponement of the Olympic Games has adversely affected him both mentally and physically.
ANALYSIS
Iraq’s slippery politics to test new prime minister
By Taylan Cokenoglu
ISTANBUL (AA) – Appointment of Adnan al Zurfi Iraq’s new prime minister has evoked mixed reactions in the country.