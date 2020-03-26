ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, March 26, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend G20 Leaders Extraordinary Summit on coronavirus (COVID-19) via teleconference.

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, across world and efforts to contain it.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

US

WASHINGTON – Members of White House’s Coronavirus Task Force to hold press briefing.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold news conference.

GERMANY

BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel to attend video conference with leaders of G20 nations to coordinate international response to coronavirus.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – Leaders of EU countries to hold meeting focused on coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) via teleconference.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD – Following efforts by Adnan al-Zurfi to form government.

SPORTS

ANKARA – Following impact of coronavirus pandemic on sports.

SPECIAL REPORT

Experts warn about eating habits during quarantine

By Davut Demircan

ANKARA (AA) – As the novel coronavirus continues to spread around the world, people continue to quarantine themselves in their homes, but experts say lack of physical activity and poor eating habits pose risks to our health.

SPECIAL REPORT

Zimbabwe’s senior citizens pummeled by poverty

By Jeffrey Moyo

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – All their nine children are no more. AIDS decimated them, leaving the two nonagenarians married for ages, eye-to-eye with poverty, with no pension benefits from government, yet bearing the burden of looking after a troop of their orphaned grandchildren.

SPECIAL REPORT

COVID-19: Bangladesh enforces lockdown in Rohingya camps

By Md. Kamruzzaman

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Bangladesh has begun lockdown in all 34 Rohingya refugee settlements in the country’s southern district of Cox’s Bazar.

SPECIAL REPORT

Pakistan's young doctors at frontline in COVID-19 battle

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – For Dr. Shobha Luxmi, life has completely changed since she was appointed head of an isolation ward for the coronavirus patients at the government-run Dow University of Health Sciences Hospital Karachi.

SPECIAL REPORT

Pakistan's charities assist in fight against coronavirus

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – As the country remains under a lockdown to battle a daunting coronavirus outbreak, local charities are playing a role to stem the economic burden on the low-income groups providing them rations and medical assistance.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkish judoka affected by postponement of Olympic Games

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish paralympic judoka Recep Ciftci, who had already secured a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, says postponement of the Olympic Games has adversely affected him both mentally and physically.

ANALYSIS

Iraq’s slippery politics to test new prime minister

By Taylan Cokenoglu

ISTANBUL (AA) – Appointment of Adnan al Zurfi Iraq’s new prime minister has evoked mixed reactions in the country.