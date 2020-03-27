ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, March 27, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey and Russia.

UNITED STATES

NEW YORK- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to hold news conference via video conference on coronavirus outbreak.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA – World Health Organization's Director General Tedros Adhanom to hold news conference on coronavirus.

CHINA

WUHAN – Following global spread of coronavirus outbreak and efforts to fight it, as China has not reported any new domestic COVID-19 infections for 7 consecutive days.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD – Following efforts by Adnan al-Zurfi to form government.

SPECIAL REPORT

Earth Hour 2020: Global party for planet in virtual world

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – The coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic may have stolen splendor and thunder from the Earth Hour event this year, but has not damped spirits of millions of nature lovers in 180 countries, who are out to mark it on Saturday, but differently.

SPECIAL REPORT

Kenya’s flower industry dying due to COVID-19

By Andrew Wasike

NAIROBI, Kenya (AA) – Kenyan flower farms are sending home workers due to the economic effects of Coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

SPECIAL REPORT

Coronavirus boosts demand for flour in Europe

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Demand for flour in Europe has increased tremendously since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, said the director of the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia.

SPECIAL REPORT

Coronavirus, a source of concern for newspaper industry?

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – The transition to digitization has dealt a blow to newspapers sales across the globe, with people preferring to read documents online. Now print media industry is facing a fresh challenge — the novel coronavirus.

SPECIAL REPORT

COVID-19: Myanmar’s slow response faces criticism

By Kyaw Ye Lynn

YANGON, Myanmar (AA) – Even as the coronavirus of COVID-19 pandemic scare has rendered thousands of people jobless globally, workers are at a Myanmar factory producing protective clothing working overtime to complete orders.

SPECIAL REPORT

Israeli siege, fragile health system threatens Gaza

By Nesma Seyam

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – With nine cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 detected in Gaza Strip of Palestine so far, experts are warning of an imminent disaster in the besieged territory housing two million population.