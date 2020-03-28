ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, March 28, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey and worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey and Russia.

CHINA

WUHAN – Following global spread of coronavirus outbreak and efforts to fight it.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD – Following efforts by Adnan al-Zurfi to form the government.

SPECIAL REPORT

Cyclone survivors in Africa await rehabilitation

By John Cassim

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AA) – Even a year after the intense Cyclone Idai hit southern African nations of Zimbabwe and Mozambique, uprooting two million people, survivors are finding a tough time to get back on their feet.

SPECIAL REPORT

EU needs united action against COVID-19, experts urge

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – As the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak this month shifted from China to Europe, with nearly half of confirmed deaths to date in Italy alone, the EU is under fire for failing to mount a united response to counter the virus, also known as COVID-19.

SPECIAL REPORT

COVID-19: Divergent views at top delay lockdown in Iran

By Syed Zafar Mehdi

TEHRAN (AA) – Iran has announced a complete lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19, after weeks of indecision due to the country's two power centers holding divergent views on the issue of quarantining the whole population in the country.

SPECIAL REPORT

Conflict regions vulnerable to COVID-19 catastrophe

By Mahmoud Barakat

ANKARA (AA) – Specter of the novel coronavirus casts its shadow on areas of conflict in the Middle East, sparking the fear of an imminent catastrophe.

SPECIAL REPORT

COVID-19: India lost a good lead time, says expert

By Cheena Kapoor

NEW DELHI, India (AA) – Despite a complete lockdown in the country, the coronavirus cases in India continued to rise on Friday.