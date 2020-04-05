ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, April 5, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments on coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, brokered by Turkey and Russia.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.

SPECIAL REPORT

Anadolu Agency informed world rightfulness of National Struggle

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency announced Anatolia’s voice to the whole world by publishing bulletins not only within national borders but also in the international sphere in order for public to reach out the right information under the harsh circumstances of the National Struggle.

SPECIAL REPORT

Anadolu Agency our trusted news source: Arab journalists

By Mohamed Sheikh Youssef

ISTANBUL (AA) – Arab journalists praised Anadolu Agency and its distinguished performance in a myriad of news media, saying it is a "trusted source of news."

SPECIAL REPORT

Italy hopes for normalization after COVID-19 stroke

By Michelangelo Guida

ISTANBUL (AA) – Italians have never waited for Easter with this much excitement. Of course, at this time, when a lot of families live in their homes with the fear of illness or mourn for their loved ones, the core families will sit alone at tables and no one will be cheerful on April 12, the day of the celebration of the resurrection.

SPECIAL REPORT

Historical documents reveal how Mustafa Kemal Ataturk valued Anadolu Agency

ANKARA (AA) – In the foundation story of Anadolu Agency that started on April 6, 1920, the correspondence of its founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, sheds light on the history of the period, the obstacles faced by the agency and the efforts to make the voice of Anatolia heard

SPECIAL REPORT

Anadolu Agency's Iran coverage 'humane and balanced'

By Sayed Zafar Mahdi

TEHRAN (AA) – Anadolu Agency, which marks its centenary this week, stands out among international media to have earned credibility and respect of Iranians for its impartial and objective reportage.

SPECIAL REPORT

Anadolu Agency’s reporting ‘professional, objective’

By Islamuddin Said

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AA) – Politicians from Pakistan and Azad Kashmir congratulated Anadolu Agency on its centenary to be marked on April 6.

SPECIAL REPORT

Anadolu Agency is global voice of our people: Palestinian factions

By Mohammad Abu Don

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – On the centennial of the foundation of Anadolu Agency, many Palestinian factions voiced their gratitude for Turkey’s leading news agency trumpeting the struggle of Palestinian people against the Israeli occupation to the whole world.

SPECIAL REPORT

Kashmiri origin Peshawari Pathan among founders of Turkish wire Anadolu Agency

By Islamuddin Sajid

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AA) – While Turkey’s civilizational linkages with the Indian subcontinent are centuries old, certain luminaries cemented this relationship in the early 20th century.

SPECIAL REPORT

Bangladesh: Online entertainment option in unusual quarantine



SM Najmus Sakib



DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Bangladesh is in the middle of a 17-day countrywide lockdown to halt the spread of novel coronavirus.

