ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, April 11, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):

TURKEY

ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, as two-day curfew gets effective in 31 provinces, as well as worldwide.

ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD – Following developments after Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed Mustafa Al-Kademi to form new government.

LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY

TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.

YEMEN

SANAA – Following situation after Saudi-led coalition announced two-week cease-fire.

SPORTS

ANKARA – Following coronavirus’ impacts on sports.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkey's economic stability package acts like shield against pandemic

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey recently introduced an economic stability package to shield individuals and firms against the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

SPECIAL REPORT

From country to country, world grapples with coronavirus

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – As the coronavirus pandemic marches into mid-April, with weeks of lockdown behind most of the world but untold weeks still ahead, people from around Europe and the globe — Italy, the U.K., Australia, and Armenia — are all dealing with the unprecedented pandemic in their own way.

SPECIAL REPORT

Muslim family’s voluntary service touches UK village

By Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – A Muslim family’s voluntary service to drop food packets at the doors of self-isolated neighbors has touched the residents of Sudbrooke, a small village in the West Lindsey district in the U.K.

SPECIAL REPORT

Is Afghanistan underreporting COVID-19 cases?

By Shadi Khan Saif

KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – One of its neighbors was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, another is among the world’s worst-hit countries, and a third’s tally is in the thousands and rising daily.

SPECIAL REPORT

India: COVID-19 lockdown causes blood shortage

By Cheena Kapoor

NEW DELHI, India (AA) – Blood banks in various hospitals in India have raised concern at their decreasing blood reserves, even as the country continued reporting fresh coronavirus cases.

SPECIAL REPORT

Cancelation in Formula 1 to hurt restricted partners

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – The new coronavirus pandemic has jolted the sports world with cancelations or suspensions of events since March.