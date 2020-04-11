ANKARA (AA) – Here are the main topics Anadolu Agency’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, April 11, 2020 (coverage may change depending on developing/breaking stories):
TURKEY
ANKARA – Following latest developments in coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, as two-day curfew gets effective in 31 provinces, as well as worldwide.
ANKARA – Following latest cease-fire agreement for Idlib, northwestern Syria, along Turkey's southern border, reached by Turkey, Russia.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD – Following developments after Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed Mustafa Al-Kademi to form new government.
LIBYA / RUSSIA / TURKEY
TRIPOLI / MOSCOW / ANKARA – Monitoring diplomatic initiatives to resolve Libyan crisis.
YEMEN
SANAA – Following situation after Saudi-led coalition announced two-week cease-fire.
SPORTS
ANKARA – Following coronavirus’ impacts on sports.
SPECIAL REPORT
Turkey's economic stability package acts like shield against pandemic
By Gokhan Ergocun
ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey recently introduced an economic stability package to shield individuals and firms against the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
SPECIAL REPORT
From country to country, world grapples with coronavirus
By Handan Kazanci
ISTANBUL (AA) – As the coronavirus pandemic marches into mid-April, with weeks of lockdown behind most of the world but untold weeks still ahead, people from around Europe and the globe — Italy, the U.K., Australia, and Armenia — are all dealing with the unprecedented pandemic in their own way.
SPECIAL REPORT
Muslim family’s voluntary service touches UK village
By Jeyhun Aliyev
ANKARA (AA) – A Muslim family’s voluntary service to drop food packets at the doors of self-isolated neighbors has touched the residents of Sudbrooke, a small village in the West Lindsey district in the U.K.
SPECIAL REPORT
Is Afghanistan underreporting COVID-19 cases?
By Shadi Khan Saif
KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – One of its neighbors was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, another is among the world’s worst-hit countries, and a third’s tally is in the thousands and rising daily.
SPECIAL REPORT
India: COVID-19 lockdown causes blood shortage
By Cheena Kapoor
NEW DELHI, India (AA) – Blood banks in various hospitals in India have raised concern at their decreasing blood reserves, even as the country continued reporting fresh coronavirus cases.
SPECIAL REPORT
Cancelation in Formula 1 to hurt restricted partners
By Can Erozden
ANKARA (AA) – The new coronavirus pandemic has jolted the sports world with cancelations or suspensions of events since March.